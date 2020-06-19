During the time of forced isolation – which gradually is lifted in Poland – my main baordgames opponents were Vassal friends, bots in solo games and… my 5 and 7 year old sons. It might surprise you, but together we played Cataphract, SPQR, Empire of the Sun South Pacific, SpacerCorp and many more. Yes, these were a fully competitive games and often Nathan and Jacob played as bots but still this was great fun!

With that in mind we decided to give a try to another title – Enemies of Rome.

The Game

Enemies of Rome is a very light and pretty short game in abstract way presenting the Roman empire and its struggle for survival against barbarians. It is not so deep as another light wargame with similar theme – Time of Crisis from GMT Games – and much more random but should be played also with appropriate mindset. You cannot control the inevitable collapse of the Roman world – what you can do is to carve out decent amount of fame, glory and riches in the process. Prepare for great time, tons of unexpected events but do not expect grand strategy or subtleties – this is struggle for survival!

Session

Below short photo-session report. Best way to depict the dynamics of our game and main developments on the board.

Summary

My learning from that play is that you should not hesitate to introduce Wargames even to young children – they love to spend time with their parents and are very interested in all those things adults are occupied with. Still, for a game to have a great appeal to young adepts, it cannot bee too abstract. The wooden cubes from Enemies of Rome are too distant simplification of Roman Legion for my 5 and 7 years old ones. They need elephants (see our SPQR Bagradas Plains game), warriors with axes (see our Cataphract Casilinum scenario) or tons of planes and ships (see our Empire of the Sun South Pacific gameplay). Anyway, boardgames with children is not only quality time spend here and now but also an investment into the future 🙂