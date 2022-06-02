I am excited to announce today that The Boardgames Chronicle is starting official cooperation with our friends from the RailsOnBoards! That blog and company is very well know in community of 18XX fans for superb counter-trays and other components for that genre of boardgames.

But why not use that experience and potential for the part of the hobby we are discussing and writing regularly here – wargames! What we prepared with Marcin running the RailsOnBoards are sets designed exactly for the particular titles, fitting elegantly into the boxes with suggestions how to potentially sort the counters. But feel free to do your own selections and organize the sets in any way you see fit!

You can find all the sets here:

https://cube4me.com/product-category/wargames-sets/

For a good start, till the end of Sunday, June the 5th (Pacific Time, so our colleagues from US West Coast can also use the promotion) you can get the trays with 10% discount using the coupon: theboardgameschronicle.

We start with 3 exciting titles from GMT but more will come.

Atlantic Chase simulates the naval campaigns fought in the North Atlantic between the fleets of the Royal Navy and the Kriegsmarine between 1939 and 1942. It utilizes a system of trajectories to model the fog of war that was so common during this period due to technology limitations. Players arrange trajectory lines across the shared game board, each line representing a task force’s path of travel.

With reprint / second edition on the horizon, and many elements requiring sorting, we thought it would be ideal to propose set of counter-trays for this product.

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/atlantic-chase/

Combat Commander: Europe is a card-driven board game covering tactical infantry combat in the European Theater of World War II. One player takes the role of the Axis (Germany) while another player commands the Allies (America or Russia). That corresponds to 3 decks of cards, one per nationality. These two players will take turns playing one or more cards from their hands in order to activate his units on the board for various military functions.

With many forces and miscellaneous counters, set of trays is a perfect addition to this title. The set can be used with European, Mediterranean or Pacific versions.

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/combat-commander/

Empire of the Sun (EotS) is Mark Herman’s strategic level look at the entire War in the Pacific from the attack on Pearl Harbor until the surrender of Japan. EotS is the one of the Card Driven Games (CDG) which moves the system closer to a classic hexagon wargame, while retaining all of the tension and uncertainty people have come to expect from a CDG. Players will play roles of MacArthur, Yamamoto, Nimitz, or Mountbatten and direct their underlying forces across the breadth of the globe from India to Hawaii and from Alaska to Australia.

With all the Navy and Army counters on both sides, control and additional tokens, the set we propose allows for easy set-up of all the game scenarios.

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/empire-of-the-sun/

Conclusion

Please rest assured that catalogue of wargames – with pre-arranged tray sets and proposed elements distribution – will be gradually growing. We see a huge potential in creating products which are checked to fit the box and allow its safe closure. But we of course encourage you to experiment with any of the possible trays and card holders available on the site!