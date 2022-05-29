About game plus historical detail:

Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul is yet one more very interesting Card Driven Game, which is pretty fast-playing, reasonably easy to learn, two-players title touching on the Caesar’s conquest of Gaul. One player plays Caesar as he attempts to gain wealth and fame in Gallia at the expense of the Gauls . The other player controls all the independent tribes of Gaul as they slowly awake to the peril of Roman conquest.

Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul uses many of the core rules and systems which author incorporated in Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage. So players are dealt 8 cards at the start of each turn and use their cards to move their armies and place control markers. There are events, operating points, battles and sieges. Plus of course control of provinces and regions. The game covers the height of the Gallic Wars, the period between 57 BC and 52 BC when Caesar campaigned back and forth across Gaul putting down one rebellion after another and invading Germania and Britannia (you get special VPs for those). Units are individual Roman Legions or Gallic Tribes. Each turn represents one year. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading the Legions or Tribes to victory over the determined enemy forces?