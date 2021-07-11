About game:

GMTs Atlantic Chase simulates the naval campaigns fought in the North Atlantic between the fleets of the Royal Navy and the Kriegsmarine between 1939 and 1942. It utilizes a system of trajectories to model the fog of war that was so common during this period due to technology limitations. Players arrange trajectory lines across the shared game board, each line representing a task force’s path of travel. Without resorting to dummy blocks, hidden movement, or a double-blind system requiring a referee or computer, players experience the uncertainty endemic to this period of naval warfare – you know your and enemy ships are somewhere on the trajectory, but where exactly is an unknown.

That system in pretty straightforward and in an easy way allows for representation – on strategic level – of limited information so characteristic to Naval Warfare. On Tactical level we have a rudimentary battle system, which for fans of more detailed representation of ships engagements can also use advanced rules. The game in essence is a 2-player title but has also a very elaborate solitaire system with couple of campaigns. All in all, the content contained in the heavy box will allow for many hours of gameplay. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent, securing Atlantic Ocean for your country?