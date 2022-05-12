It is quite common in boardgames world, that you are being influenced by and attracted to already known designers and publishers. I am huge fan of ROOT created by Cole Wehrle from Leder Games. I have played thoroughly base game, Riverfolk and Underworld Expansion, solo mode and even digital version! So when I saw that there will be another game from the same publisher and designer, I knew excellent game with a great replayability awaits me!
The OATH arrived, spent some time on the “shelf of shame” (with un-played games) but finally hit the table. This was also connected to the fact that our group recently finished the Gloomhaven camping (article about this still to come) and while waiting for the Frosthaven, we decided to play couple of sessions of this pretty innovative design.
But first things first, let me first tell you a little about the game!
The Game
In Oath, one to six players guide the course of history in an ancient land. Players might take the role of citizens bolstering the old order or scheme to bring the kingdom to ruin. The consequences of one game will ripple through those that follow (I really like that mechanic!), changing what resources and actions future players may have at their disposal and even altering the game’s core victory condition.
The core rules are pretty simple: Players will spend their turns adventuring within the Chancellor’s realm and the lands that surround it. They will gather support, recruit warbands, and discover dark and dangerous secrets. Over the course of the game, players will collectively populate the world with a cast of strange and wonderful characters and institutions. This world is essentially a shared tableau, which every player can interact with and seek to control.
Enough for the introductions, let us see how our initial session went!
The First Sessions
In our first game we took following roles (yep, that is the same team as from our Gloomhaven campaign!):
- Chancellor – Michal
- Orange exile – Kuba J
- Blue exile – Kuba G
- Yellow exile – Dominik
We followed the suggested set-up, which meant that in the first game the main goal was to control as many sites as possible (with alternative victory condition to hold most banners and relics). That would drive this session of course into more area-control type of game:
How the things developed? Let us see! PS. You can click on each and every picture to open it in new window maximized.
That was fun to play this game and we learned in the process a lot. The king-making aspect is widely known in Oath but we really did not have a problem with this – whoever was close to victory was attacked; pity, that in the end main contender was too strong to stop him 🙂 Congrats to Jakub J!
First Impressions
While I am writing this article seemingly based on one play, I already had a chance to familiarize more with that game. My initial observations are as follow:
- We have here an easy mechanic, which translates into multitude of options
- Without any doubt, this is one of the most beautiful and graphically appealing boardgames I have ever played; great KS extras make this experience even deeper
- In essence, I am a historical wargamer, who loves to have the games firmly anchored in some context; while I managed to internalize the ROOT, so far OATH is a bit abstract for me. Hopefully, with time I will fall in love with this game 🙂
I hope this to be just a start to a wonderful journey with OTAH – I cannot wait to report our next sessions when I will be playing as exile (overthrown Chancellor 🙂 ) Stay tuned!
Hi! Looking forward to more editions of this.
If you have the chance, I’d like you to read this article: https://playerelimination.com/2021/06/21/the-oath-journal-entry-23-story-now/.
I don’t know if it will do anything for you, but it might. I’d be curious to see!
O, thank you! Let me definitely check this out!
In our first game, i was the aggressive orange exile. I risked a lot (had a minimal chance to win against the Emperor/Michal), but i belived it was the only way to stop Michal from winning, his forces grew quick and the next turn it would be very difficult to conquer his terrains. I heavily utilized my relic(after a victory kill all enemies and if you can pay them 1 gold) and advisors(action free recruitment at beast cards) which allowed killing tons of enemies and impressive recruitment during a single turn. After few turns It was clear that kingmaking is a feature, every player’s turn and the “lead” could have been changed. At some stage some players cannot do much to win, but may pick a side and help someone else. If it was a single game that would be annoying, but maybe for a campaign where each player earns or looses “social” points among others it gets more fair and above table politics/relations will impact results. I believe my victory was a reward from other exiles who moved after me for my recklessnes/courage and making game fairly competitive till the end. Sure i was aggressive, but fair, i’ve been killing all enemies i could, no matter of who was their leader. Being a leader (so ending actions before exiles, who all can attack and take away potential victory) with Oath of Supermacy(for ruling the most sites) makes it almost impossible to win(it easy to loose 1-2 regions to each enemy in their single turn), unless kingmaking process – other players will let them , Michal had a huge disadvantage and still it was very close for him to claim a victory.
LikeLiked by 1 person