On this cold, winter morning of 1945 the Battle of the Bulge was nearly ending, with Germans badly beaten. However, at its onset, on December 16th, the things looked much more grim. A small group – two dozens of US soldiers and Artillery Observers – were defending the Lanzerath Ridge against 500 men strong German Battalion.

This incredible Valiant Defense story will be the theme for the fourth game in this series by David Thompson. You can familiarize more with the game, historical background and components in my article here. And today I am starting a series of 4 movies of How to Play this game – going through all 4 Attack Periods. In initial part I will tell a lot about the mechanics, goals, objectives and specifics of this game, Enjoy!