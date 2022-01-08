Welcome to the second part of the Lanzerath Ridge preview playthrough – fourth installment in Valliant Defense series by David Thompson. In my initial video – which you can find here – I focused on core game mechanics, historical background, series specifics as well as initial German Attack of the Lanzerath game. I also created full article about the game, components and its development – to be found here.

Today, we move to Attack Period 2. It began around 1100 am. This attack, as initial one, also focused on a straight-forward charge up the hill, though limited efforts were made to attack the defenders’ flanks.

How did the valiant defenders fared here? Let us see! Enjoy!