I was waiting for this game with great anticipation. I am deeply interested in the period of history following the death of Alexander the Great and era of Successors / Diadochi. This is one of the most interesting period in the history, overshadowed of course by the conquests of the Alexander himself. Still, I find fascinating all those alliances, schemings, battles, twists and turns of fate.

Phalanx brings to us already the 4th edition of this game. What d we have in the box – I will show in below short video. Enjoy! PS. Session reports will of course follow.