In those difficult times VASSAL is usually one of the few ways to play your favorite boardgames – with additional benefit that you can also reach the people from around the world. Being ardent fan of the Commands & Colors System, it is quite common for me to take part in related tournaments – C&C Ancients, The Great War, C&C Napoleonics or Samurai Battles. The source and center for all of these is a great website run by Alessandro Crespi – https://www.commandsandcolors.net/.

Today I would like to share with fellow readers the report from the first ever Mini Tournament run for C&C Medieval.

As there is only base game of this last C&C series installment, there was no specific topic / battle played as a tournament theme – we have like 19 scenarios in the rulebook and 9 of them were topic of the competition. But it is worth to mention what the C&C Medieval base game is about.

Count Belisarius is probably most recognizable general of the early Byzantine period – not surprising, as in combination with emperor Justinian, they managed not only to ensure survival of Eastern Roman Empire, but also to re-conquer large swaths of Western Empire. C&C Medieval scenarios allows us to familiarize with that famous person by playing many of his battles with Sassanids and Vandals. We have also couple of add-on skirmishes after the era of great general. A very nice bonus are 3 grand battles from late Roman era, including Catalaunian Fields.

Preliminary Round

The rules of mini-tournaments are constant across all C&C games – let us remind them shortly: The tournament consists of usually ten players (we had twelve – a lot of interest in that new game) who will be randomly assigned into two even groups, typically Sassanids & Byzantine. In the preliminary phase, one group will play the Sassanid side and the other group will play the Byzantine side in each scenario. A schedule will be provided that shows the match-ups for each round of the tournament.

After the preliminary rounds are completed, the two players from each group who won the most total banners will play each other in a two-game match for the Semifinals, playing both sides of a single scenario. The winner of each Semifinal will then meet in the Finals, to play a two-game match for the championship. Ties for most total banners at the end of the preliminary phase or in a two game match are broken by determining which player lost the least number by least total blocks lost.

Simple, effective and fun! We tracked results of the games on http://www.commandsandcolors.net website:

Let me now report at least some of the scenarios we played – I would like also to present beautiful (thanks Giulio!) CCM Vassal module.

Solachon 586 AD (Kardarigan’s Stand)

That is really interesting scenario – actually the last in the rulebook. I was playing against PCScipio42, leading Byzantines and starting with 11 (!) cards in my hand but drawing new ones only once a Scout card was played:

Lazic War 555 AD (Onoguris)

On the other hand, here we have one of the largest scenarios in the game – up to 7 banners, featuring the city, storming the gates rules, Romans besieging the Sassanids who in return are being relieved by a mounted contingent. Really interesting piece of tactical puzzle here – many ways to play that battle. I was competing here against Viridovilas.

Semi-finals & Finals

After 7 games of preliminary round I was lucky to enter semifinals – really, by a scratch as there was a need for a tie-breaker between me and Travis – we had similar amount of VPs, so lost blocks decided in my favor. And tn next round I met… wow, yes, Marcin whom I introduced to the C&C games, wargaming hobby and our Vassal community. As we shall see, the student surpassed the master.

Callinicum 531 AD (Phase 1)

Well, that was quite a beating on my side:) In second semifinal Togan won with EZPickins advancing to final where he faceed Marcin (stormwalker) – more details below:

In the last round a very dramatic competition took place. Guys were playing “Callinicum (531 AD) Phase 2“. In the first game Marcin won 5-2… only to lose 1-5 in second game. That was so close! Congrats to Togan for winning the first C&C Medieval tournament!



PS. Additionally, all tournament details can be found here:

https://www.commandsandcolors.net/medieval/articles/tournaments/mini-tournaments/36-mt01.html