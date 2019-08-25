When your good boardgame colleague calls you and tells you that he has couple of evenings free – due to the rest of family spending vacations outside town – you do not hesitate and are willing to help friend in a need! So it happened last week – the friend in question was Jakub and we decided to play couple of position we usually do not have time or players willing to play. I joined Wednesday session where Runewars was a main topic. What follows below is a photo-session report from our game – enjoy!
That was really nice evening with Runewars – due to the fact it was mid-week, we played only 3 out of 7 years of game. Of course, last year – when we agreed we will play no more – was more open and risky knowing that this is last moment of our session. As it occurred, Human and Orc faction finished with 4 runes while my Undead and Elf races with zero. Still, it was really nice to meet in group of fellow boardgamers and spend the time together!
Very fun and interesting play. Game has very interesting division on two aspects – armies and heroes. Both can bring you runes, which are key to victory. Heroes path is my favorite, while Michal likes fantasy less and prefers force approach. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person