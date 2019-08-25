When your good boardgame colleague calls you and tells you that he has couple of evenings free – due to the rest of family spending vacations outside town – you do not hesitate and are willing to help friend in a need! So it happened last week – the friend in question was Jakub and we decided to play couple of position we usually do not have time or players willing to play. I joined Wednesday session where Runewars was a main topic. What follows below is a photo-session report from our game – enjoy!

That was really nice evening with Runewars – due to the fact it was mid-week, we played only 3 out of 7 years of game. Of course, last year – when we agreed we will play no more – was more open and risky knowing that this is last moment of our session. As it occurred, Human and Orc faction finished with 4 runes while my Undead and Elf races with zero. Still, it was really nice to meet in group of fellow boardgamers and spend the time together!

