In our gamer’s group we have a custom of the New Year’s boardgame convents, where we travel for 4-6 days – including the New Year Day – somewhere together, spend the time sightseeing and devoting afternoons / evenings to our favorite hobby. It has already 10 years of tradition and I am glad to report one of the games we played this year – Time of Crisis, position among our favorite GMT titles.

What follows is short photo-session report:

Summary

I think the expansion brings a lot of interesting stuff to Time of Crisis. We used mix of Base and Expansion cards for play. We also utilized the emperor treats – both things makes the game even better then it initially was. Rest assured, more session report will come!