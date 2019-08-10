The Game

I played Time of Crisis pretty extensively – in base version, with expansion or even via Vassal – however, I still think it do not get enough attention from me. The same stands for general public – title seems to go mainly unnoticed while I think it deserves much more good press.

This light wargame is set in 3rd Century AD, while Roman Empire was on verge of collapse. We play roles of potential pretenders for Emperor title, fighting each other plus scores of barbarians attacking us from all the directions – Sassanids, Nomads, Franks, Alamanni and Goths. The beauty of game is in its deck-building mechanism, something similar to Dominion. However, the points from cards can be used on some specific actions in areas of Military, Politics and Populace. When you add to this ever-growing costs of governors, generals and armies plus uncertainty of events and barbarian invasions, you get very exciting and interesting mix. And most important – you want to be in Italy, govern it and repel all attempts to remove you – that is the way to get o lot of Legacy! Let us see how it goes in reality.

The Session

This week I had luck to have free Wednesday evening and invited Marcin, Lukasz and Konrad for Time of Crisis session. We played full (60 points) 4-players game with some expansion elements. Below I would like to present you the photo session-report from our game:

Summary

For Lukasz and Konrad that was first game, Marcin played second time. Still, everybody pretty quickly grabbed all the rules (another advantage of this positions!) and we had very enjoyable evening. For sure, Time of Crisis is not a game for the lovers of total control due to it heavy dependence on dice rolling. Still, you can plan for a lot of things and use unexpected turns of events to you advantage. Next time we plan to play with additional Expansion mechanics, including Emperors special characters (Military, Political or Populous).

