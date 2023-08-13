About game:

Memoir ’44 is a historical boardgame where players face-off in stylized battles of some of the most famous operations of World War II including Omaha Beach, Pegasus Bridge, Operation Cobra and the Ardennes. In its base game, it includes over 15 different battle scenarios and features a double-sided hex game board for both beach landings and countryside combat. Each scenario mimics the historical terrain, troop placements and objectives of each army.

Memoir’44 is one of first games in Commands & Colors series (although not bearing that name). As such, it has all the usual features of the system: the heart of the system is the command cards set(s) – which drives movement, creates a true fog of war and presents both challenges and opportunities. The second fundamental element are dices. The battle dice system resolves all combat efficiently and quickly, pretty well creating qualitative differentiation between units (be it via number of dices or ability to score extra hits). But what makes this game special is its evolution. There are positions where expansions spice-up the gameplay; there are also such add-ons which transform completely the game. I think there is no second wargame I am playing which underwent such a dramatic change / upgrade / enhancement (call it whatever you like, it was huge) like Memoir’44.

If you compare the basegame from 2004 which in oversimplified way was presenting the World War II in Western Europe, to the way this title looks like today – with Eastern Front, Winter Wars, Pacific, Terrain, Air Pack and D-Day Landings expansions – you would blink in amazement with what you see. Everything, literally everything was improved – rules, variety of units, size and depth of maps, strategic and tactical options, etc. Really, glad to see such progress. So would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush your opponents on the battlefields of World War II – be it in the heat of the African desert, freezing cold of Russian steppes or thick jungles of Asia?