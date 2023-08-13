|About game:
|
Memoir ’44 is a historical boardgame where players face-off in stylized battles of some of the most famous operations of World War II including Omaha Beach, Pegasus Bridge, Operation Cobra and the Ardennes. In its base game, it includes over 15 different battle scenarios and features a double-sided hex game board for both beach landings and countryside combat. Each scenario mimics the historical terrain, troop placements and objectives of each army.
Memoir’44 is one of first games in Commands & Colors series (although not bearing that name). As such, it has all the usual features of the system: the heart of the system is the command cards set(s) – which drives movement, creates a true fog of war and presents both challenges and opportunities. The second fundamental element are dices. The battle dice system resolves all combat efficiently and quickly, pretty well creating qualitative differentiation between units (be it via number of dices or ability to score extra hits).
But what makes this game special is its evolution. There are positions where expansions spice-up the gameplay; there are also such add-ons which transform completely the game. I think there is no second wargame I am playing which underwent such a dramatic change / upgrade / enhancement (call it whatever you like, it was huge) like Memoir’44.
If you compare the basegame from 2004 which in oversimplified way was presenting the World War II in Western Europe, to the way this title looks like today – with Eastern Front, Winter Wars, Pacific, Terrain, Air Pack and D-Day Landings expansions – you would blink in amazement with what you see. Everything, literally everything was improved – rules, variety of units, size and depth of maps, strategic and tactical options, etc. Really, glad to see such progress.
So would you stand-up to the task and manage to crush your opponents on the battlefields of World War II – be it in the heat of the African desert, freezing cold of Russian steppes or thick jungles of Asia?
|Number of players:
|
The base game and base scenarios are predominantly designed for two players. With Overlord expansion (aka EPIC in Commands & Colors world) that can be easily expanded up to six belligerents, not to mention D-Day Landings which in its full version can accommodate virtually any reasonable number of players.
|Playing time:
Base game scenarios are pretty quick, brief endeavors of up to one hour. The breakthrough format and Overlord can easily span to 1.5-2 hours. The larges, combined D-Day Landings maps can take as much as 4-5 hours (but also create unforgettable experience!)
|Complexity:
|
The base game is a very simplistic approach to World War II – even when you look at the standards of Commands & Colors games, Memoir is definitely at the lower end of the complexity spectrum. However, the expansions with the new units, terrain, armies and special rules bring this to a medium level.
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|
|For whom?
First and foremost, for the fans of Commands & Colors system. Secondly, for all willing to play an easy, straightforward wargame – especially good for bringing new adepts to our hobby as the plastic figures have special appeal. Not recommended for seasoned wargamers / grognards unless used as a light interlude or with full set of expansions.
Prominent Memoir’44 session reports:
And now let us have a look at the materials created by me plus some pictures of components:
VERDICT:
Without expansions:
With expansions:
Memoir’44 brings another interesting story from my past. Long time ago when I got C&C Ancients, one of my best wargaming friends decided to acquire Memoir. So as a good buddy, I played with him that title pretty extensively. We started from base version, but very quickly – due to his birthday – he got multiple expansions, like Winter Wars or Overlord.
For me, the game is unfortunately too simplistic for WWII – especially in its base version. Still, I really appreciated large-format battles in that system, playing many D-Day Landings scenarios like: Juno and Gold, Utah and Airborne and Omaha and Utah. Those I can definitely recommend!
More reviews to come!