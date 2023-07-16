Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition brings together Caesar: The Civil Wars, published in 1994, and Caesar: Conquest of Gaul, published in 1996. These always were some of the most popular volumes in the Great Battles of History Series, following titles like The Great Battles of Alexander or SPQR.

The scenario book features 20 battles presented in a chronological order that traces the evolution of the Roman military system from early battles against various foreign foes (Marius and Sulla), Caesar’s wars in Gaul followed by Caesar’s wars against his Roman rivals, and culminating with the Roman invasion of Britain a century later.

As such, the Deluxe Edition uses the same “basic” system as the preceding titles in the series. Let me briefly point them out: Troops activation & sequence based on Generals ratings and initiative system (with possibility for trump and momentum!); Battle resolution based on units types, direction of attack, size of units, weapons system, etc.; Cohesion and Troops Quality as decisive metrics of soldiers experience and value in battle; Rout, Rally and Depletion aspects, allowing the broken units for return to fight and many more mechanics making this system pretty detailed simulation.

Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading your forces to the victory in the field?