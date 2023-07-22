The story of the battleship Bismarck is one of the most iconic World War II events. Built as most powerful ship of Kriegsmarine (alongside with Tirpitz), smashed through the British Blockade sinking HMS Hood within minutes, only to be sunk on its “maiden voyage” by the Allies.

The Chase of the Bismarck: Operation Rheinübung 1941 from VUCA Games by Patrick Gebhardt & Jack Greene tries to tell us exactly that story in a very nicely and visually appealing way. Would you manage to outmaneuver superior British forces? Or maybe you can change a history and get safely to one of the French ports? Enjoy my material on the game!