Over a year ago an idea started to evolve between Marcin – who was ruining very successful platform with storage solutions for 18XX games, called Cube4Me – and me, Michal – focusing on the creation of the wargames related connected on blog and YouTube channel. The main goal was to combine our experiences and create sets designed exactly for the particular conflict-related titles, fitting elegantly into the boxes with suggestions how to potentially sort the elements.

We started small, with only three games, namely Empire of the Sun, Atlantic Chase and Combat Commander. There was a lot of cautious interest almost immediately but as the solutions for wargames were not proven yet and the company not know, it was slowly developing. However, everybody who was getting the set and trying for their titles was astonished how sturdy they are, how well-thought the placement in the box was planned and how elegant the final effect was.

There were also funny moments like – “Guys, how come the shipment from Poland to US is cheaper then between two states in US?” – yup, Cube4Me prides themselves on having one of the best shipment offers for worldwide delivery.

What was just a vague idea and a dream of two guys from Poland, evolved in fantastic, world-wide recognized enterprise, which gives us so much fun and enjoyment. The number of sets for wargames (142) long time ago surpassed the 18XX (59) and definitely we shall not stop here!

With that sentiment beginning – and a feeling of pride for what was accomplished – let me jump to what new and noteworthy titles appeared on the website recently (https://cube4me.com/product-category/wargames-sets/). Enjoy!

Storage Solutions for VUCA games

Something I am probably most excited about is addition of multiple storage solutions for VUCA Simulations games. Those are usually a counter-intense wargames, astonishingly beautifully produced, with medium complexity to play – just enough options to have fun, and at the same time streamlined rules to finish the session in reasonable time.

We have chosen the four hallmarks of VUCA Simulation production which we personally played and can highly recommend; they all deserve a tailored, well-planned solution for components which will enhance the experience from the play. Below the detailed description of the sets we have in mind – enjoy:

Wilderness War

Still, we do not only take on the new publications but also look back to some of our beloved, favorited classics which – although already many years on the market – could benefit from Cube4Me trays and storage solutions. In this case I am thinking about Wilderness War, an epic design by Volko Ruhnke about the French and Indian war. Couple of trays and card holders really do a trick – check it out:

Successors, 3rd Edition

Yet one more classic gets a treatment form the Cube4Me trays. Successors, 3rd edition is pretty card and counter intense game. Also, depending on the number of players you choose to play, not every element will be used. If, on top of this, you will add the need to store all of this in pretty small, shallow box then you have a puzzle how to organize it. After several attempts the final solution was designed – enjoy!

More details here:

D-Day at Omaha Beach

This is already the third game in D-Day series where we propose storage solution based on Cube4Me products. That one is pretty standard – two small trays for counter and two for cards. That way all fits into the box. Enjoy!

More details here – I am also adding Tarawa and Peleliu sets for reference:

Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942

As a last title presented today, we shall have one of the newest titles on the market – Part 1 of Solitaire Area Movement Series – Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942. This is yet another, classical and well-proven set with one, shallow tray accommodating all the counter and fitting nicely into the box.

More here:

Conclusion

Well, I am really glad, satisfied – and let us be honest, proud – how the things in this niche area (Storage Solutions) of a niche hobby (Tabletop Wargames) develops. What is more, a lot of players around the world started to experiment and design their own ideas and now on the website we have also many of so called “community solutions”. Great to see them. And of course, you may count on us guys to bring more and more great ideas in the future – stay tuned!