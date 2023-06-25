About game:

GMTs Commands & Colors Napoleonics allows you to re-fight epic battles of the Napoleonic era. In the core volume, the focus is on the French and the British, two bitter rivals in the struggle for European preeminence during the time of Napoleon. Further expansions add Russians, Austrians, Prussians as well as new decks of cards, rules and larger scale scenarios.

The game follows the well-proven mechanics of Commands & Colors: units in both armies can only move and fight when ordered. The command playing cards supply those orders, providing an element of luck that creates a fog of war and presents players with both challenges and opportunities. You must maximize your opportunities by playing your command cards judiciously. How well you handle the diverse units, their weapons, and the terrain, will determine victory.

What I really like is grouping some of the scenarios into the linked, chronological and logically connected sets. This usually means some particular battle being separated into couple of phases. That process can be done based on timeline with battle interlude, main action and final phase. But we shall also see the split based on troops location – like overview scenario, left flank, right flank, etc. I find both approaches enjoyable and allowing for much closer familiarization with the particular historical event. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent, securing victory for your side?