|About game:
|
GMTs Commands & Colors Napoleonics allows you to re-fight epic battles of the Napoleonic era. In the core volume, the focus is on the French and the British, two bitter rivals in the struggle for European preeminence during the time of Napoleon. Further expansions add Russians, Austrians, Prussians as well as new decks of cards, rules and larger scale scenarios.
The game follows the well-proven mechanics of Commands & Colors: units in both armies can only move and fight when ordered. The command playing cards supply those orders, providing an element of luck that creates a fog of war and presents players with both challenges and opportunities. You must maximize your opportunities by playing your command cards judiciously. How well you handle the diverse units, their weapons, and the terrain, will determine victory.
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent, securing victory for your side?
|Number of players:
|
The regular scenarios are very much suitable for two players, with some options for solo play (especially, utilizing GMT’s CDG Solo System). But with the EPIC (and soon, hopefully La Grande Battle) versions we would easily accommodate 4-8 generals!
|Playing time:
|
The regular scenarios take on average 60 minutes, sometimes longer for more complex engagements. The EPIC are usually investment of around 3 hours – so depending on mood, you can play couple of smaller ones or one large.
|Complexity:
|
That one would be on higher difficulty end of the Commands & Colors games; we have two decks of cards, each faction has its own special abilities, the strength of units dynamically changes based on number of blocks. However, in comparison to other Wargames, this is definitely light position.
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|
|For whom?
|
Definitely, first and foremost for Commands & Colors fans – specifically the ones who already played lighter installments, like Memoir’44 or Ancients. But in the end, this is a fantastic light wargame for everybody. Especially if you want to encourage somebody to our hobby!
|More about the game:
|
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures & videos from my plays:
VERDICT:
This is probably the most complex implementation of C&C system, with the strength of unit depending on number of blocks. This is also – apart from Memoir’44 – one which underwent most serious redesign thanks to its expansions, like Tactics Cards, EPIC & La Grand Battle scenarios, other small rules adjustments. That really improved the flow of the battles and allowed for deep, complex and interesting play.
I might not be so fascinated by the Napoleonics era but I really appreciate a good design. Although I am not as proficient as with other games, I always play CCN with pleasure. Rarely any game puts so much stress on terrain and good preparation of attack – should you be too hasty, you are destined to fail!