A good, decent, medium-complex euro which has great theme and historical background? Well, that is exactly Darwin’s Journey – a new title form ThunderGryph Games. A game for which I was desperately waiting for pretty long (you know, all those post-pandemic issues with production and distribution). It was among my Top Anticipated games for 2022 and then 2023. And this week it came true!

In below material we present first look into the game box, its components and storage solution. Enjoy!

