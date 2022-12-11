About two weeks ago I had a chance to present my selection of top wargames suggestions for Christmas 2022, focusing on newly released titles. Today my idea is to recommend to the Dear Readers some of the all-time classics with which you will never go wrong – and which in most cases are readily available for order, be it on publisher websites or in retailer shops. I am not focusing on individual titles but series / genres which I like, appreciate and play often.
Without further delay, let us have a look at those impressive wargames!
Previous years materials: 2021 new releases 2021 all time classics 2020 new releases 2020 all time classics
A COunter INsurgency (COIN) game
This is one of my most played game series, be it multiplayer or solo. It currently covers approximately 15 titles, some of them still in production. This series features Volko Ruhnke’s game system presenting guerrilla warfare, asymmetric warfare, and COunterINsurgencies around the world – in both historical and contemporary conflicts.
The victory conditions are constructed in such a way that pure military power does not necessarily means you will win. The backbone of COIN game is usually the same – with two event cards visible, one current and one for next round and all eligible factions taking specific actions, specials or events. However the beauty lays in those small differences between volumes which made the system perfect for various epochs.
Which are my favorite COINs? Let us see:
More about the series:
Valiant Defense Series Game
This time something for solitaire titles lovers but David Thompson series games can also be played in multiplayer mode (with one valid, exception). The Valiant Defense series allows you to play amazing stories of courage, with small forces holding the line against unimaginable odds – and this is by no means overstatement. Games in the series focus on the individual defenders and are deeply rooted in history, while providing a quick play experience with a light complexity ruleset.
As historical wargamer I of course did a lot of digging about the stories the games depict and I strongly recommend you guys to do the same – you would not believe how much you can learn from past events. This is also great proposal for all wishing to test / try wargames and hesitate if the genre will be too heavy for them. Go for any of the titles from Valiant Defense – choose based on theme preference and try to survive against the odds!
Now, couple of my personal impressions about each game:
More about the series:
- Articles on Pavlov’s House
- Articles on Castle Itter
- Articles on Soldiers in Postmen’s Uniforms
- Articles on Lanzerath Ridge
- Storage Solutions
- Where to buy?
A Commands & Colors game
To get more details, please read my article about Commands & Colors games.
I hope you are not surprised – my recommendation without Commands & Colors game would never be full or complete! The system, by design not overly complex, is so vast and interesting that it will serve all the tastes. In each title in the series we of course have the deck of Command Cards that drive movement while creating a “fog of war,” and the battle dice that will resolve combat quickly and efficiently. The stylized battlefield scenario maps emphasize the important terrain features and highlight the historical deployment of forces in scale with the game system.
You can play individual scenarios, campaigns, regular, overlord, breakthrough or even larger formats. You can move as far back in time as ancient Greece (C&C Ancients) or as close to our times as WWII (Memoir’44). During one evening, it is easily possible to play 2-3 scenarios – sometimes important if you want to switch sides and compare scores with your opponent.
Which titles I especially like and appreciate? Let us see:
More about game:
- Articles on C&C Ancients
- Articles on C&C Medieval
- Articles on C&C Samurai Battles
- Storage Solutions
- Where to buy?
Summary
Christmas always supposed to be time of joy and happiness. The today situation is far from it – first COVID, then war in Ukraine. Still, I hope you guys will find good time to spend with your bellowed ones. Merry Christmas!
That’s some heavy gaming action
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you will like some of the titles!
LikeLiked by 1 person