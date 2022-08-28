About game:

SPQR (Deluxe Edition) is an updated release of the classic GMT game of warfare in the age of the Roman Republic, designed by Richard H. Berg and Mark Herman. The deluxe edition contains the five scenarios, maps and counters from the original SPQR, plus nine additional scenarios with the needed maps and counters, taken from various expansion modules.

SPQR – the acronym for Senatus Populusque Romanus, the Senate and the Roman People, the power behind the state – portrays the development of the art of war from the end of the Macedonian era through the heyday of the Republic of Rome, prior to the changes in the army wrought by Marius and the collapse of the republic. The main modules and battles covered are: SPQR (Cannae, Zama, Cynocephalae), Pyrrhic Victory (Heraclea & Ausculum), Consul for Rome (Trebbia, The Metaurus) as well as many more. It is important to remember that SPQR is the second volume in the Great Battles of History Series. As such, it uses the same “basic” system as the preceding and further titles in the series, i.e.: troops activation & sequence based on Generals ratings and initiative system; battle resolution based on units types, direction of attack, size of units, etc.; Cohesion and Troops Quality as decisive metrics of troops experience and value; Rout and Rally actions and many more mechanics making this system pretty detailed simulation. You will find also many historical notes within the materials, so that you can see what questions of military history arose from the individual battles. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading your forces to the victory in the field?