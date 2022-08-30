Almoravid, is a board wargame about a pair of tumultuous campaigns in the Spanish Reconquista –Leonese King Alfonso VI’s advances against the 11th Century’s fractious Muslim Taifa states, and the resulting intervention by a fundamentalist African Muslim army seeking to roll the Christians back. It is the second volume in GMT Games’ Levy & Campaign Series portraying medieval military operations. And it looks simply fantastic!
With many forces, cards and miscellaneous counters, set of trays is a perfect addition to this title. It helps me quickly set up scenarios and then put it back to the box. There is option with only trays as well as trays and card holders. Enjoy!
More here: https://cube4me.com/product/almoravid/, details of the solution in below material:
It’s interesting how games companies can get us to part with our money. Not only the core game but then a later release to buy of a few injection moulded plastic trays that one could easily argue should have come with the original game.
If I had money to burn I’d probably be a bit more interested but there’s nothing a few ziplock bags and stuff about my house that can do the trick and not cost any zloty’s either.
Still I do prefer this idea than the recent idiotic fad I have seen on Board Game Geek of cutting up the original game box and then slicing up game boards to make them fit smaller boxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is like with every hobby, you can stop at basic elements or you can buy upgrades / enhancements. There are also games – like Pacific War or Great Battles of History – where such storage solutions are huge time saver and almost a must (with 1000-2000 counters zip bags will not be enough).
LikeLike