I am huge fan of COIN (COunter INsurgency) series initially created by Volko Ruhnke – and then followed by many talented game designers. Among many titles, the ones connected to Ancient History appeal to me most – which is not surprising, as ancient Rome, Hellenistic Greece and other such periods are among most interesting to me. So you would not be surprise to hear that Falling Sky is definitely most played COIN by me – and that I would like to share my experience and knowledge of this title in a short series of “How to Play?” videos. We start from the general explanation of the game, system, historical background – al of this in digestible 20 minutes episode.

More content will come – mainly analysis of each faction separately. Stay tuned!