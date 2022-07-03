With a great pleasure I would like to say that after a great success of our initial campaign, advertising the the tailor-made counter and card trays for wargames, today we add another four titles! I will be honest – I am really proud from The Boardgames Chronicle and RailsOnBoards cooperation. This is definitely something much more than marketing and business, this is true pride! Both our enterprises – my blog and Marcin’s shop – are based in Poland, which tremendously streamlines our cooperation; at the same time we see that what we created has pretty global impact and influence.

Ok, enough of this sweetening talk 🙂 You can find all the sets below – the already existing and the four new ones. The details in the rest of article. Of course, more titles to come!

https://cube4me.com/product-category/wargames-sets/

Pacific War is a Strategic wargame that takes you from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the climatic summer of 1945… from Australia to China… from Burma to Hawaii… from the defense of Wake Island through the invasion of Guadalcanal culminating in the desperate battles to defend the Japanese Home Islands. With reprint / second edition, and many elements requiring sorting, we thought it would be ideal to propose set of counter-trays for this epic product.

Above set really helps me to store the counters and keep the lid almost perfectly closed. Hope it will help you too!

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/pacific-war/

Almoravid, is a board wargame about a pair of tumultuous campaigns in the Spanish Reconquista – Leonese King Alfonso VI’s advances against the 11th Century’s fractious Muslim Taifa states, and the resulting intervention by a fundamentalist African Muslim army seeking to roll the Christians back. It is the second volume in GMT Games’ Levy & Campaign Series portraying medieval military operations. And it looks simply fantastic!

With many forces, cards and miscellaneous counters, set of trays is a perfect addition to this title. It helps me quickly set up scenarios and then put it back to the box. There is option with only trays as well as trays and card holders. Enjoy!

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/almoravid/

D-Day at Peleliu – part of the fantastic John Butterfield D-Day series – focuses on the landings by the US 1st Marine Division in September 1944, and the bitter two-day struggle to capture the airfield on the southern end of the island. A longer campaign scenario allows the player to extend the action to the rugged terrain of “Bloody Nose Ridge.” Opposed by the reinforced Japanese 14th Infantry Division, the battle resulted in the highest US casualty rate of any in the Pacific War.

With all the Americans sorted per wave and unit type plus Japanese split into Elite / Regular divisions and multiple types of Depth Markers, the set we propose allows for easy set-up of the game but also flawless adding of the reinforcements. Personally, great addition to fantastic game!

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/d-day-at-peleliu/

Bayonets & Tomahawks is pretty innovative 2-player strategic game focusing on the French & Indian War 1755-1760. One player controls the British and the other takes the lead of the French and most Indians . We have full array of era-related concepts: Indian diplomacy, raids, constructions, naval operations, sieges, etc. Everything to immerse players in the fascinating military asymmetries of the 18th-Century colonial frontier.

With all the Navy, Brigades, Lights, Fortresses and miscellaneous counters on both sides nicely sorted in one tray, we have easy way of controling all the game pieces regardless of which scenario we bring to the table. Really speeds up the set-up and gameplay!

More here: https://cube4me.com/product/bayonets-tomahawks/

Conclusion

As informed earlier, the catalog of wargames with tailored counters sets is gradually growing. It is true that we see a huge potential in creating products which are checked to fit the box and allow its nice closure. Still, it is completely ok if you guys experiment with trays and try to put the elements in completely different way. If you find a better way, please let us know!