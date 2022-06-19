|About game plus historical detail:
|
Conquest and Consequence brings the well-known Triumph & Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like its predecessor, it is designed for three players, maintaining the three-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system. And as you know, a dedicated, balanced and tense game for a 3 players is a rarity!
So what are the sides?
The game begins in 1936 with the Militarists in control of Japan and expansion on the agenda. Their industry is well-developed, but it is weak in population and particularly resource – which definitely hits production potential of Empire. Its battle-hardened army has easily overrun resource-rich Manchuria, and a weak China awaits.
Japan (like Germany in T&T) has the early initiative due to its well-prepared military. Japanese aggression in China will likely irritate the sleeping giant that is the USA, but it is far away across the wide Pacific, and Japan has special naval abilities that allow it to compete at sea. The Soviets will probably prefer to stay in hiding, gradually rebuilding the power base in China but open conflict is always a possibility.
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading the Japan, US or Soviets to the final victory?
|Number of players:
|
This is truly great 3-player game. It balances very well the weak-points in such set-ups (like two players ganging up on third) and implements a lot of mutually conflicting spots and areas between all the factions. There is also a 2-player variant, which seems plausible (Soviets are not playing) – but I still need to try it for full evaluation.
|Playing time:
|
Like in many sandbox games, “that depends”. The initial games can easily take up to 6 hours – with all the rules checks, etc. Once you get more familiar with that title, that easily reduces to about 3-4 hours – provided no sudden death happens much earlier.
|Complexity:
|
This title is definitely not overly difficult – the game flow is easy to grasp, although I admit the rulebook could be more straightforward. In your first game you will be checking some of the specifics pretty often – each nation has its own. Also, make sure to understand victory conditions of others so you can react in time!
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|
|For whom?
|
First and foremost, for the fans of Triumph & Tragedy! Also, if you liked Cataclysm or other sandbox games you will have tons of fun with this title. Probably not the best place for new wargamers to start, but if you already have some experience with such titles, you should not be afraid to tackle that one!
|More about the game:
|
And now let us have a look at the components – all from my actual plays:
VERDICT:
I like the sandbox games – we have so many titles with pretty pre-scripted histories that getting such as Conquest & Consequence, Triumph & Tragedy or Cataclysm is always a refreshing experience. And additional plus of this game is that we have here a great, balanced, 3-player game – a rarity.
I can wholeheartedly recommend that game – make sure of course to have a dedicated group, as this position will shine only after couple of games, once you all know what to expect. More reviews to come!