Conquest and Consequence brings the well-known Triumph & Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like its predecessor, it is designed for three players, maintaining the three-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system. And as you know, a dedicated, balanced and tense game for a 3 players is a rarity!

So what are the sides? Militaristic Japan , the first Asian power to modernize, which seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader.



, the first Asian power to modernize, which seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader. The Communist Soviet faction, which is comprised of the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries.

faction, which is comprised of the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries. The Capitalist USA faction, which consists of the United States, the British Empire, and the struggling regime of Nationalist China. The game begins in 1936 with the Militarists in control of Japan and expansion on the agenda. Their industry is well-developed, but it is weak in population and particularly resource – which definitely hits production potential of Empire. Its battle-hardened army has easily overrun resource-rich Manchuria, and a weak China awaits.

Japan (like Germany in T&T) has the early initiative due to its well-prepared military. Japanese aggression in China will likely irritate the sleeping giant that is the USA, but it is far away across the wide Pacific, and Japan has special naval abilities that allow it to compete at sea. The Soviets will probably prefer to stay in hiding, gradually rebuilding the power base in China but open conflict is always a possibility. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading the Japan, US or Soviets to the final victory?