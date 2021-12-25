As you all very well know, we have various traditions connected to coming Christmas – and bloggers also have their habits 🙂 For me these are Christmas Greetings to all Dear Reader, Colleagues, Friends and Boardgames companions in a format of a puzzle!

What kind of puzzle it will be? A greeting build form the games components – and your task is to try to guess as many as possible! You can click on the image to enlarge it:

Again, have a great Christmas and a Happy new Year! Let the coming year be joyful for all of us.

Regards,

Michal

PS. For those struggling with guessing the game names, help in below spoiler 🙂

M – Newest C&C installment

E – One of the amphibious landings of WWII

R – Game set during the battle of Kursk (1943)

R – First game in super-popular series

Y – Solo game where you need to repeal alien invasion



C – September 1939 in Poland

H -One of the most famous Civil Wars

R -UK vs France in XVIII century (tactical level)

I – Game about freedom fighters in France during WWII

S – Solo game happening on September 1st 1939

T – UK vs France in XVIII century (strategic level)

M – One of the best Pacific War simulations

A – Game happening in forest

S – Great general friends and compatriots fighting for the dominance over his last empire