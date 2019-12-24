First of all, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all fellow boardgamers! Following the tradition (see first installment here), a small puzzle alongside the greetings – how many games – out of 15 – can you guess on below picture? Please post your types in comments!

IMG_7335.JPG
Click to enlarge a high-resolution picture

To assist you with the challenge, feel free to open a full-scale picture by clicking above photo!