First of all, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all fellow boardgamers! Following the tradition (see first installment here), a small puzzle alongside the greetings – how many games – out of 15 – can you guess on below picture? Please post your types in comments!
To assist you with the challenge, feel free to open a full-scale picture by clicking above photo!
Falling Sky
The Great War
C&C Medieval
Cataclysm
Time of Crisis
878
Twilight Struggle
(Can’t make out the blocks)
Root
Sword of Rome
No Retreat Russian Front
Pericles
(Can’t Make out the counters)
Combat Commander
Great result! There are also Julius Caesar, GBoH (tokens and the board). And actually, the round tokens are not from Sword of Rome but from Hannibal & Hamilcar. Thanks for participating in the puzzle!
You sure have many collections of board games.
Have a great day mate.
