Cataphract portrays the development of the art of war wrought by the early Byzantine empire (also known as the Eastern Roman Empire) during the reign of the Emperor Justinian under its great generals Belisarius and Narses. During this period, the Byzantine Empire for a brief period re-captured a large portion of what was formerly the Western Roman Empire. Although successful in its attempts to re-conquer Italy and North Africa, the Byzantine empire’s resources were insufficient to hold onto its gains.

The game covers all the major battles that defined this era. To place these battles in their proper historical context, the Campaign Game, Justinian, is enclosed, which covers the quest to reconquer the Roman Empire under one ruler. Thus, Cataphract contains: the decisive battles of the era; a Campaign Game; plus a special bonus Viking raid scenario. The second edition of the game also covers the Battles of the Utus River (447 CE) and the Catalaunian Fields (451 CE) from the original Attila: Scourge of God Module It is important to remember that Cataphract is the eighth volume in the Great Battles of History Series, following titles like The Great Battles of Alexander which portrayed the Macedonian art of war or SPQR which presented the legion of the Roman Republic. As such, it uses the same “basic” system as the preceding titles in the series, with rule changes and additions that portray the advances in tactical concepts and weaponry. You will find also many historical notes within the materials, so that you can see what questions of military history arose from the individual battles. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading the Byzantines to the victories in the field?