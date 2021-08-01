|About game:
The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades is a “grand strategy” solitaire game covering 1,200 years of Christian history on a map of the ancient Mediterranean, Near East, Europe and Africa. While the secular world of empires and politics plays out around you, your missionaries spread the Christian faith and convert areas of the map to your new religion. Each turn covers decades, and the flow of play will teach players about the expansion and doctrinal battles of early Christianity while you build institutions to educate, heal, and inspire the societies you touch.
Apostles and brilliant theologians will help you evangelize, but you will come to rely on the Roman/Byzantine state and Christian kingdoms to establish and defend the faith. Heresies and schisms in the Church will try to thwart your plans. Pressing against you are barbarian hordes, some of which you may convert; but the armies of Islam will emerge as the game changes from one of missionary outreach to one of self-preservation, as Christian communities hunker down for survival during the long Dark Ages. At the end, you will rise up in a blaze of glory as the Christian world finally fights back using Crusaders and the Spanish Reconquista to recover lost provinces.
The game takes you by hand and leads you through six different epochs in the Christianity development, each having its specific rules but very much interdependent of what had happened before and influencing what will be possible in the future.
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading the Christianity to the prosperous future?
Number of players:
This is a solo wargame and I see zero possibility to play it multiplayer – other than trying together, cooperatively to devise best strategies for spread of Christianity.
Playing time:
The Full Campaign scenario will take at first about 4-5 hours; the Rise of Jihad – 7 turns set-up – is easily played within one evening.
Complexity:
I would rate this as medium-complexity wargame. We have decent amount of rules and some exceptions – key to the game dynamics – might be easily overlooked. It takes time and sessions for all to make sense. But this is good – the too easy solo wargame might quickly lose all its appeal and replayability.
What I like:
What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
For whom?
I would strongly recommend that game to anybody who would like to familiarize himself with the White Dog Games publisher. It is greatly designed and produced solo wargame. The beginners might find the amount of rules a little daunting, but after couple of sessions all elements should click in place.
More about the game:
VERDICT:
That was a true and great discovery for me – both as far as publisher is concerned – White Dog Games – as well as designer – Ben Madison. The game – while utilizing standard tower-defense mechanics – is very refreshing and innovative. Its greatest strength lays in individual approach to each epoch in the first 1200 years of Christianity – you play completely differently during Pax Romana and have significantly different problems in times of Abbasid Caliphate.
I can wholeheartedly recommend that title to any player wishing to familiarize via boardgame with that very important part history – it is a fast-playing and exciting solo wargame. I like components, the interactions between rules, great rulebook – and the syndrome of “let me try one more time….” Highly recommended!
See you in another game review!