Samurai Battles Session reports:

The EPIC journey with Samurai Battles continues. The game made a great impression on me and Lukasz – we both are experienced players of Commands & Colors system but that installment is really great and well polished. So having another two weekend evenings free, we decided to take on another multi scenario battle, which spans across couple of chronologically connected engagements. What was it? Fourth Kawanakajima 1561 AD!
The Game
Before jumping into the session report, let me first provide some more information about the game. Additionally, above I am adding one of my how-to-play videos.
The Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles game allow players to portray important engagements of Japanese history mainly regarding the XVI century. The battles, included in the thick scenario booklet, focus on the historical deployment of forces and important terrain features in level with the game system. The scale of the game is flexible and varies from battle to battle. For some scenarios, an infantry unit may represent an entire clan of soldiers, while in other scenarios a unit may represent just a few brave warriors.
The game follows the well-proven mechanics of Commands (cards driving the moves and creating Fog of War) and Colors (the units designation, having huge impact on battle results). The dices allows us to quickly resolve all battles and the components in the box allow for creation of countless scenarios. In essence, Richard Borg at his best!
Let us move to AARs now!
1. Fourth Kawanakajima 1561 AD (Phase 1 – Uesugi Vanguard Attacks)
Historical Background
The battles of Kawanakajima is the story of two powerful clans each at the limits of their geographical power, but neither clan in the first three battles were willing to commit and therefore resulted in indecisive encounters. In 1561, Uesugi Kenshin marched to Kawanakajima determined to bring the fight to Takeda Shingen for a final and decisive battle. A series of signal-fires, however, alerted Shingen of Kenshin’s advance and he ordered his army to mobilize.
The two evenly matched armies were again in a very familiar position, until Yamamoto Kansuke, one of Shingen’s most trusted generals, proposed a plan called “Operation Woodpecker” which called for a flanking move and attack on the rear of the Uesugi army. Shingen approved, but Kenshin suspected something and after detaching a force to guard his flank, ordered is vanguard to attack the Takeda army that had crossed the Chikumagawa. As dawn broke, Takeda Nobushige, Shingen’s younger brother, was shocked to find that the Uesugi army was not retiring as planned, but was charging forward toward his vanguard.
Session Report
We decided – as always – that one player will lead particular side through all games. As the mini-campaign has scenarios favoring both sides at some particular part of the engagement – things were changing pretty rapidly there – we just rolled so see who gets which side. In the end I was to play the Takeda (blue blocks) while Lukasz was to be in charge of Uesugi army (red block). Let us see how it went!
Tough game for me with little to none place for maneuver. Even doing my best I simply could not turn the tide. Tick for Lukasz!
2. Fourth Kawanakajima 1561 AD (Phase 2 – Yamamoto Kansuke Charge)
Historical Background
As the battle developed, the Uesugi troops were deployed in a “Winding Wheel” formation as their forces advanced. This tactical formation allowed their front line units to be replaced by fresh troops as the forces moved forward. While the Takeda units, deployed in a “Crane Wing” formation and could not bring units forward as quickly.
Yamamoto Kansuke, seeing his army being pushed back, realized that “Operation Woodpecker” had failed. Accepting responsibility, he charged forward into the Uesugi lines in true Samurai fashion. He fought bravely until overcome by wounds and nally withdrew to commit seppuku.
Session Report
Again, a historical result and a very close game – probably much more than historically.
Summary
As you can see, the initial part of this battle really favored Uesugi. I was beaten by Lukasz twice in those pretty straightforward, head-on scenarios. The banner count at the end of this session was following:
- Michal (Takeda) 8 – Lukasz (Uesugi) 11
The continuation of this battle will come soon – stay tuned!