|About game:
|
The story told here is of the battle of Sekigahara, fought in 1600 at a crossroads in Japan, which unified that nation under the Tokugawa family for more than 250 years. The game allows you to re-contest that war as Ishida Mitsunari, defender of a child heir, or Tokugawa Ieyasu, Japan’s most powerful daimyo (feudal lord).
The campaign is pretty brief, lasts only 7 weeks, during which each side improvise an army and a strategy with what forces their allies could muster. Each leader harbored deep doubts as to the loyalty of his units – for good reason – greatly depicted in games mechanics.
To conquer Japan you must do more than field an army – you must be sure it will follow you into combat. Cultivate the loyalty of your allies and deploy them only when you are confident of their allegiance. Win a battle by gaining a defection from the ranks of your opponent.
The game have some very interesting and unique mechanics. First, it utilizes no dice! Secondly, the cards used for game represent loyalty and motivation. Without a matching card, an army will not enter the battle! And thirdly – the actual engagements of forces. These are a series of deployments, from hidden unit stacks, based on hidden loyalty factors. You really can defeat much more powerful opponent whose forces refuse to fight!
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against your opponent, unifying Japan in the process?
|Number of players:
|
This is one of the best 2-player wargames ever created and should be played mainly like this. The solo mode – while possible – will not provide as much joy and suspense from shifting loyalties as multiplayer version.
|Playing time:
|
That title should be easily played in maximum 3 hours – but can end earlier if special conditions are met.
|Complexity:
|
This is one of those fascinating games, where to start playing you really do not need a lot of time – rules are pretty straightforward and easy to grasp. Player aids are very helpful. But the true beauty, challenge and depth of the game starts when you set-up the table and start to plan your first moves. So a title with moderate entry barrier but hard to master!
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|
|For whom?
|
I would strongly recommend that game both to veterans of wargames as well as the new players, pondering where to start their journey with that genre. The game is not overly complex, allows for quick set-up and rules explanation but is very deep in possible strategies and tactics.
|More about the game:
|
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures taken during my plays:
VERDICT:
This is definitely a must to play wargame. If you are reluctant to put to the table the block games, think about stickering as a worst nightmare and told yourself you will try such game only once in the lifetime – Sekigahara should be the choice!
I can wholeheartedly recommend that title to any player wishing to familiarize via boardgame with that very important part of Japanese history – it is a fast-playing and exciting strategic level wargame. You will spend many hours mastering it and thanks to great replayability, you will have possibility play it again and again. Highly recommended!
See you in another game review!
Hi Michael,
Great review! It’s a pity there’s noone I can play this with in my group 😦
I just wanted to point out that, based on Sekigahara mechanics, you can find a game based on Spanish Reconquista: Granada: Last Stand of the Moors – 1482-1492: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/295931/granada-last-stand-moors-1482-1492
