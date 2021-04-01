That was a long awaited delivery – over 2.5 years ago we learned that GMT Games will be reprinting Samurai Battles – a game form Commands & Colors family previously published by Zvezda. The fan community of C&C was galvanized as that meant that the game which was discontinued will come back again! And when we heard that 40 (forty!) scenarios will be included that meant an instant buy.

The Game

A little more about the game before jumping to the details. The Commands & Colors: Samurai Battles game rules allow players to portray important engagements of Japanese history. The battles, included in the scenario booklet, focus on the historical deployment of forces and important terrain features in scale with the game system. The scale of the game is flexible and varies from battle to battle. For some scenarios, an infantry unit may represent an entire clan of soldiers, while in other scenarios a unit may represent just a few brave warriors.

The game follows the well-proven mechanics of Commands (cards driving the moves and creating Fog of War) and Colors (the units designation, having huge impact on battle). The dices allows us to quickly resolve all battles and the components in the box allow for creation of countless scenarios. In essence, Richard Borg at his best!

Unboxing

Below short movie with the contents of the box:

Game components

I know some of you prefer the photos instead of movie so below detailed photo-report from the contents:

Rulebook, Scenario book, Player Aids

Command and Dragon Cards

Blocks and stickers

Fantastic laser-cut dices – 12 of them!

Victory banners and Honor & Fortune tokens

I like the pastel graphics of map and terrain

Summary

The pandemic situation in Poland does not make it easy to start playing the game face-to-face. I am sure I will organize some sessions with my sons (6 & 8) as they proved to be such a wonderful bots 🙂 Other than that we shall see – still l hope for some face-to-face possibilities. Game looks beautiful, intriguing and refreshing – a true feast for every Commands & Colors system fan.