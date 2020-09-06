A long awaited spiritual successor (cause I will not call it a sequel) to the Twilight Struggle (TS) finally arrived. For the last couple of months I was familiarizing with the game and now I am ready to write about my impressions.

But first, what is Imperial Struggle (IS)? In short, it is a two-player game depicting the 18th-century rivalry between France and Britain. It covers almost 100 years (from 1697 till 1789), touching war, political, economical and diplomacy aspects.

Unlike most Card Driven games, here you choose from common pool of investment tiles and only sometimes supplement it with event. Once you play event, it is removed from the game permanently.

The player’s order is not fixed, and depends on VPs position. The action points come in three types – diplomacy, military and economy – and can only be used for that purposes. Last but not least, there are six Peace and four War turns,

Sounds like a fun, and completely different from Twilight Struggle? Indeed, it is. Let us now look into some more details!