Before jumping into the session reports, couple of words about the game itself.
Julius Caesar is a game driven by cards, but much fewer types than in C&C Ancients. Map shows whole Mediterranean area and the historical topic is very attractive – Civil War between Julius Caesar and Pompey the Great. There are really interesting battle mechanics there – with faster units – like leaders and archers (designed A or B) – and much slower but more powerful – like legions or navy (C and D). That actually drives the order in battle which is additionally influenced by the fact who is attacker and who defender.
On the other hand, Julius Caesar brings to the players very high uncertainty in the battle – do not confuse with randomness. With the strength of units hidden till the last moment before clash, one can be really surprised by what the opponent prepared for you.
So without further delays, let us see the session reports!
Session 1
That was very exciting game with climax end of Pompey march through Spain. I think we both realized how critical the fleets are. And immediately started re-match.
Session 2
Summary
It was such a great experience to come back to that fantastic title. It is simple and straightforward in its rules, still creating so much strategic and tactical choices and considerations. Each game plays completely differently and one thing is obvious – make sure you have fleets to supply your units and transport them.
Of course, after those two games with Paul we decided to continue and brought next titles to (digital) table. More to come!
This game has a fantastic implementation at rally-your-troops!
Thank you for hint.
