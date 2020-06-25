In 2005 I got my first GMT game – Twilight Struggle – and my journey with that publisher started. Since then my collection of GMT products grown to around 25 positions, but I always had a special sentiment to Cold War game. I play it dozens of times, took part in tournaments and championships and only recently give it some break with so many others games available.

So when I heard about new project by Ananda Gupta and Jason Matthews I was really excited and thrilled. Now, 15 years since my first GMT Games encounter and TS purchase, a beautiful new product arrived at my doorsteps – Imperial Struggle. Yes, I know, this is almost completely new design with not so much connection in mechanics to TS. But in my mind and my hear it is spiritual successor.

Below I would like to present the components of the game – and I hope to put them to the practice pretty soon!

Wow, my appetite to play the game increased after I wrote this article. The game look beautiful, I already familiarized with example of play before getting it so now is the time to put this to the table and try the game!