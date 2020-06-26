So you are a ruler, tasked with building the mightiest realm in the world? You would have multiple paths to achieve it: military approach, sorcery way, elements control and many others. It is up to you (and cards!) which path you will chose.

As per publisher and I fully agree, Fantasy Realms takes seconds to learn: draw a card, discard a card — though you can draw from the deck or the discard area.

And then make the best hand you can by making the best combos – and believe me, there are endless combinations. The game ends when ten cards are in the discard area. Aim for the highest score to win.