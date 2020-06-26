|About game:
|
So you are a ruler, tasked with building the mightiest realm in the world? You would have multiple paths to achieve it: military approach, sorcery way, elements control and many others. It is up to you (and cards!) which path you will chose.
As per publisher and I fully agree, Fantasy Realms takes seconds to learn: draw a card, discard a card — though you can draw from the deck or the discard area.
And then make the best hand you can by making the best combos – and believe me, there are endless combinations. The game ends when ten cards are in the discard area. Aim for the highest score to win.
Number of players:
|
The game box suggest 2 to 6 players; I think the best experience is with two opponents, acceptable with 3 or 4. When more people play it is too random.
Playing time:
|Very quick game – up to 20 minutes, rarely more.
Complexity:
|Not overly complex game as far as rules are concerned, but be aware – to get a good result you really need to plan your moves. One of those titles with low entry barrier but higher mastery level. The key thing is also knowledge of cards and possibilities.
What I like:
|
What I do not like:
|
For whom?
|In essence, for everybody from teenager up. The game might look easy and simple but it is not the full view – if you aim at great result, some deal of planing and calculating on the fly is needed.
More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports.
VERDICT:
After over 40 games played I am still not bored with that game – that shows how great replayability value that title posses. That is so well designed card puzzle that you very quickly catch “one more play” syndrome. It is very portable, easily taken when you travel and requires minimal amount of space. Still, it is not easy and trivial game – to get a good scores you need to plan accordingly!
Strongly recommended! See you in another game review!
Awesome review of a great game!
Our games took around 15 minutes, whether we had 3 players or 5 players, so it was pretty cool.
We would always play 2-3 games of it, though.
Glad you like it. I can play it 5 games in a row and still have not enough 🙂 Just to get better score 🙂
