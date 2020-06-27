Recently I was approached by the Metallic Dice Games with Affiliate program – they are providing best in class dices in all possible variations, formats and colors:

As and ardent wargamer I am using all the types of dice and dice accessories so I deem it appropriate to accept the invitation to the cooperation. How to get discount? Just go to the www.metallicdicegames.com and using the promo code TheBrdgChrnDicesCoupon you will get the 10% on all purchases. That way you can get quality products and help supporting that blog going on.

Thank you very much!

Regards,

Michal