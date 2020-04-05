After first very positive experiences with Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea (I will abbreviate later to ACIS) and having in mind the forced lockdown, I decided I am ready for more solo scenarios with that title. I already had pleasure to familiarize with the “Fall of Rome II” – split in two parts – first Western empire and then the Eastern one. That was tough play and I expected nothing less in my next endeavor… taking into account that this will be invasion of mighty Persians (Darius & Xerxes) on the Greek world! Yes, I will play a “Greeks and Persians” scenario!

A side not here. I am really positively surprised by the great lengths to which the author of the game went when preparing those solo scenarios – there is a lot of interesting special rules there (gold for example) which also try to reflect the historical situation, good historical background, clear set-up and victory conditions. The game is abstract, that for sure, but still gives a lot of fun and hard puzzles to crack. Let us see how it went for me this time!

Set-up

Turn 1 & 2

Turn 3 & 4

Turn 5 & 6 & 7

Summary

That was fun play and I must admit there were times I really thought the Greece will break like a glass and I will be overwhelmed. Still, my experience shows that AI is much better as defending side – rather then attacking – in ACIS. And you will be able to see this in my next episode of Solitaire games – this time “Alexander the Great“.

Strongly suggest – if you have the game – to take it out of the box and try to play some of solo scenarios. The current situation of forced stay at home is good excuse to play much more baordgames.