The No Retreat: The Russian Front is actually a new edition of Victory Point Games 2008 wargame. It focuses on the gigantic struggle between the Nazi Germany armies and Communist Russia during WW2.

It allows you to play the whole campaign but also smaller scenarios. For the longer game, a very interesting mechanics were introduced – change of initiative, degradation of once-invincible Nazis army and steady development of USSR forces.

The game blends classical wargames mechanics – counters, hexes, combat resolution table with pretty modern solutions – cards, events, etc. The game is very fast, has in total 70 counter – out of which 40 is needed for the particular scenarios.

So can you lead your forces to the victory and glory or will you rather focus on saving your motherland against the surprising enemy attack? Are you ready for the challenge?