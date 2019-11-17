|About game:
The No Retreat: The Russian Front is actually a new edition of Victory Point Games 2008 wargame. It focuses on the gigantic struggle between the Nazi Germany armies and Communist Russia during WW2.
It allows you to play the whole campaign but also smaller scenarios. For the longer game, a very interesting mechanics were introduced – change of initiative, degradation of once-invincible Nazis army and steady development of USSR forces.
The game blends classical wargames mechanics – counters, hexes, combat resolution table with pretty modern solutions – cards, events, etc. The game is very fast, has in total 70 counter – out of which 40 is needed for the particular scenarios.
So can you lead your forces to the victory and glory or will you rather focus on saving your motherland against the surprising enemy attack? Are you ready for the challenge?
|Number of players:
|1-2 – this is clearly classical WWII two-players wargame, one side leading the Soviet forces while the other commanding the Germany armies. However, the GMT C3i magazine brings an expansion allowing for the solitaire mode.
|Playing time:
|The full game can easily take 6-7 hours. However, designer very cleverly supplemented the full campaign with the set of shorter scenarios – like Barbarossa, Fall Blau, 1945. They can be played in up to 2 hours, should you be limited on time.
|Complexity:
|Medium-complex wargame with some traditional mechanics – like tokens, CRT, Zones of Control as well as completely new solutions – like initiative switch between Germany and USSR, counter-blows, etc.
|What I like:
|What I do not like:
|For whom?
|In my opinion this is a medium-complex wargame, with great educational value. Maybe not a first choice when introducing new players to the hobby, but definitely as a follow-up after some very light wargame. Thanks to its unique initiative-switch mechanics, it will be also a great pleasure – and something new – even to the experienced players.
|More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports.
VERDICT:
Yes, you should by now realize that I like this game very much. It is fast, interesting, has unique mechanics for changing initiative in WWII, great components and many scenarios. I am playing it whenever I have time and more session reports for sure will follow.
Great job, thanks!
See you in another game review!
Thanks for making a review about my first game design. it is much appreciated. Note that it is presently Out-of-Print at GMT, but will be reprinted early 2020. 🙂
