Having played almost all scenarios – including some of the tanks related – in base game and expansions I think I am ready to write a review of this second , French expansion to the The Great War – touching a little on the whole game also. Although not in the actual name, this is of course Commands & Colors game, just published by PSC not GMT. And I would see this as a new generation C&C game, where we have two decks of cards and some unique features – like Special Personnel – allowing for great replayability. Still, the basic concepts of building your hand, attacking with well prepared strategy, where you do not just have one great card for the section but some assets to follow-up, are in place. There are no leaders – their influence greatly diminished with history since Ancients times – but there is very neatly introduced concept of Reserve Artillery. The expansion brings thematically some of the most famous battles of the war – I will probably not be wrong saying “the most famous of all so far published in that series” – Verdun. So, can you lead the Germans to their ultimate victory, breaking French lines? Or will you rally the Allied troops and as historically, repel the invader attack?