I have played Shores of Tripoli pretty extensively – even taking part in the tournament on the RallyTheTroops – so I like to come back to this title form time to time. Today I am presenting how this game can be played solo – it has very decent solitaire variant, which is more challenging than you would expect.

Would we manage to stop the piracy and force Tripoli to submit? Or maybe losses on American side will be too high to continue operation? Let us see!