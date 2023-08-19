With the great pleasure I would like to invite the Dear Readers to yet another monthly update about Cube4Me products. But before we dive into the new trays, sets and solutions, let me share a big news – the Cube4Me just hit 2nd anniversary since it was launched and due to this starts a big sale!

As you can see, if you use the TWOYEARS code at the checkout of your purchase, you will get a 10% discount . A good chance to get new sets or new products – the selection under Wargaming Sets:

surpassed already 150 products! It will last for over two weeks, form August 15th till September 3rd. Now, let us see what new solutions did we get!

Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020 by GMT Games

A wonderful game, playing which gave me a lot of fun – and allowed to spend many interesting, sometimes frustrating but very exciting hours. A huge box, tons of components of various types – all of which needs proper sorting and storing – especially to speed up the set-up.

The robust storage solution consist of:

two deep trays (only one lid to save space) which allow for sorting all of the components nicely – either by type or by the initial set-up sets

small trays to store the cards – 5 in case of not sleeved, and 6 in case of sleeved

a small box to hold tension tokens

a small box to store the extras !

Now, what are the extras ? If you would like to upgrade your experience with Mr. President, you can get now some wooden pieces to help better reflect the game status. Among them you will have:

Strategic Capabilities Tracks

National Status Tracks

Economy Improving / Worsening & Trending Pro-US/Anti-US

Conflict & War Tracks

Russia / Chinese Intelligence

Focused National Intel Collection

See how it looks like – the effect is fantastic:

Below the link to the full set – enjoy:

COIN The British Way by GMT Games

One of the newest COINs – this time a multipack about the gradual collapse of British empire after II World War – also gets a decent treatment. With this minimalistic set you are getting two trays for all the components – guerillas, troops police, control & support markers, etc. On top of this card trays – 1 per each game plus 1 for campaign events. In case of sleeved cards – you would need of course more. Full description below:

Next War: Poland by GMT Games

Next War is one of the most intriguing contemporary conflicts series. And the one happening in Poland in area of Suwalki Gap – of a special interest for me. This is also a super counter-intense product, which really benefits from proper sorting and storing of components. Here we use large trays to get all the forces in place with card trays holding all the miscellaneous tokens. Works like a charm – although as you might expect sorting all of them in this rather small box was a challenge!

More details here:

Unconditional Surrender by GMT Games

Another counter-intense product from GMT is of course Unconditional Surrender! World War 2 in Europe. That fantastic game depicting this huge conflict on the Old Continent really benefits from Cube4Me sorting and storing solution, as you can easily divide all the national armies as well as miscellaneous counters.

You will need two 8 mm (shallow) trays which will easily accommodate all components. More details here:

https://cube4me.com/product/unconditional-surrender-world-war-2-in-europe/

Traces of War by VUCA Simulations

I love beautiful games of VUCA Simulations – and Traces of War is definitely among my favorite titles. While not very counter intense, it benefits from modest storage solution, which allows for quick set-up of the game. What is more, you can augment experience by getting wooden markers to mark who will be attacking in turn (not to loos track who is still eligible):

More details here:

The Shores of Tripoli by Fort Circle

I appreciate Fort Circle games very much. Their first design – Shores of Tripoli – regularly hits my table. It is such neat, small, beautiful & asymmetric game you can play solo or with opponent. Thus here we also propose small storage solution, to keep elements and cards sorted. Works pretty efficiently and allows for quick set-up. Of course, fits into the box nicely.

More here:

Conclusion

Glad to see that the Cube4Me not only achieved 2nd anniversary but it develops nicely, broadening not only number of titles but also its scope – from 18XX games, through various types of trays and wooden pieces up to wargaming sets. And why not use opportunity and do yourself a present – especially if you can get a nice discount? Enjoy!