Mr. President is a solitaire game about governing as the President of the United States. It’s not an election game – mind you! It begins after you’ve been elected. It’s about sitting in The Chair and trying to advance your agenda while navigating ongoing crises, political enemies, public opinion, your relations with Congress and the press, and keeping your country secure in a world of rival nations and agendas that just seems to keep blowing up around you.

When I am writing these words, I already had a great pleasure of bringing this title to the table. The experience is immense, the depth and breadth of touched topics are enormous. Today let us have a look at what this huge box contains – and believe me, this is something worth checking. Soon, I will provide more materials on this position. Stay tuned!

Enjoy!