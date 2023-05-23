With this material I am starting a fantastic journey with a new publisher – VUCA Simulations. I am really glad to see another company producing great designs for our wargaming hobby – and what is even better for me, located in Europe! I am sure this will not be the last title I am talking about 🙂

So what do we have today on the roster? Traces of War is a two-player game that simulates the intense fighting between Axis and Soviet forces after the battle of Kursk during August 1943 to March 1944. A major Soviet offensive is launched against a German mobile defense which almost results in similar debacle like at Stalingrad – only prevented by Erich von Manstein defying a Hitler’s direct order not to break through.

Sounds like a fun! I am sure it will be! Enjoy!

