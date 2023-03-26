Yes, you heard it correctly – first installment in the fantastic David Thompson & Trevor Benjamin series of Undaunted is going digital! Game which gives me and my kids so much fun (couple of reports here) will have its faithful recreation in the computer world, having all the features of the analog product. And even more, as we get all scenarios from the original boardgame plus two additional!
It is Bookmark Games – developer of the fantastic Pavlov’s House app – who is responsible for creation of digital version. I was lucky to get access to the game in its current, Alpha state and will share what we can expect from it. Remember – all the pictures / features are from pre-production version which is subject to change.
Still, before jumping into the overview of the application, couple of words about this title.
The Game
First things first – short game introduction. Undaunted: Normandy, published in 2019 by Osprey Games, is a deck-building game that places you and your opponent in command of American or German forces, fighting through a series of missions critical to the outcome of World War II. It is set-up mainly during the Normandy invasion, in June 1944.
You use your cards to seize the initiative, bolster your forces, or control your troops on the battlefield. The game mechanics quickly and effectively resolves move, scout or battle aspects. And each battle plays completely differently. What is more, the game is pretty open for modding and fan-made scenarios so we are getting endless number of possible set-ups.
Steam App for Undaunted Overview
As the picture is worth thousand word, let me now give you now such an overview of what we can expect from digital implementation of Undaunted. You can always click on screenshot to see details in full screen mode.
Initial impressions
For the Alpha version, still before Early Access, the application is in really great condition. It is fully playable; AI is being trained via Machine Learning calculations for optimal moves; the Graphics, User Interfaces, Options and Menu are ready from usability perspective. Sure, there will be more work on graphics and small bugs, but I am positively surprised how far the game went after such a short time.
What I also like, is that we do not get one to one product from digital version but and enhanced game, with so many additional options: two more scenarios, possibility to play individual skirmishes or campaign, three different levels of AI difficulty, cross platform multiplayer both in PBEM and hot-seat modes and many more.
Future plans
With regards to the release dates, we should get the more broader Early Access as soon as the (scenario 1) Machine Learning solution is stable. According to Richard we are talking a couple of months now, so pretty soon! That will open the game for much broader public and meticulous process of play-testing will start.
Make sure to bookmark the game to your Wishlist on the Steam – whether you are Undaunted fan or want to try this great title in digital version. Stay tuned!
Now if we could only get the multiplayer to work!
