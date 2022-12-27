Yet one more tailor-made storage solution for one of my favorite block games of last years – Commands Colors Samurai Battles. Again, I was able to design the set which stores all the components and fits nicely into the box. No more zip bags, all units quickly available.
The tailor-made sets for CCSB as well as many other wargames can be found here:
Details of the solution in below material:
I like this one! I do find that the lid for the top layer (this applies to C&C Ancients too) is a bit tight, like it’s straining to snap shut. It manages it, but it concerns me sometimes. I’m probably just paranoid, though 🙂
Thanks for comment. While slightly strained, it in the end allows for nice packing in the box!
I notice you don’t use the card trays like on the Cube4Me site. Is there any specific reason for that? I honestly thought you designed their set so it would look exactly the same! 🙂
