During my trip to Essen Spiel’22 I had opportunity to visit Plastic Soldiers Company (PSC) booth to check their games. That was time well spent as it was chance to try all three Blitz games (Blitzkrieg!, Caesar! and Dogfight!) as well as Total War: ROME – The Board Game. With such great experience it was only obvious that I got some of those titles for myself!

Today I am presenting a 20-minutes Caesar! game – explaining what this title is about but also showing the rules and gameplay. Hopefully you will be as interested in the game as I was when I first saw it!