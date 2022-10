The valiant defense of Pavlov’s House – one of the pivotal moments in the battle of Stalingrad – was source and background for fantastic solitaire game by David Thompson. I spent many sessions on various difficulty levels with this title and can wholeheartedly recommend it.

However, did you know that this game received a superb digital version? You can find full review of this digital port here. I also encourage you to have a look at below material where I show a detailed playthrough. Enjoy!