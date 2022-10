I just come back from the ESSEN SPIEL’22 and immediately started to look at the fantastic games I brought from this event. First to be brought to the table will be Fire & Stone – Siege of Vienna 1683 – an asymmetric wargame from Capstone Games by Robert DeLeskie. Today we look at components, next week I wll present the How to Play? video.

