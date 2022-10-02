We love exciting boardgames. We love addictive TV series. Why not have a look at titles which combine those two hobbies? This will be exactly the subject of today’s material. You will find here positions which I had a chance to extensively play (boardgames) as well as watch on TV screen (serials). And of course only such which I truly like and can recommend.

Any additional ideas warmly welcome!

Spartacus by Gale Force Nine

The TV series tells the well-known story of the life of Spartacus, the gladiator who lead a rebellion against the Romans. From his time as an ally of the Romans, to his betrayal and becoming a gladiator, to the rebellion he leads and its ultimate outcome. A unique masterpiece, which has much more to present than a blood and gore.

Now, for the boardgame. In Spartacus: A Game of Blood & Treachery (full title), each player takes on the role of Dominus, head of a rising house in the ancient Roman city of Capua. Each house is competing for Influence to gain the favor of Rome. Through a combination of political schemes and glorious battles on the arena sands your house will rise in fame and stature. As Dominus, you have a variety of resources at your disposal. Guards protect you from schemes launched by rivals. Slaves run your household and earn gold. Gladiators compete to bring glory to themselves and influence to their Dominus.

Gladiators in the area

The goal of the game is to become the most influential house in Capua, securing your family’s power for years to come – in other words, reach 12 influence points. During the game, players will bribe, poison, betray, steal, blackmail, and undermine each other. Gold will change hands again and again to buy support, stay someone’s hand or influence their decisions. Well, sounds like a game for not feint-heated? Oh, definitely it is!

The Ludus, weapons & gladiator characters mats

Be advised: not a game for people who does not like a negative interaction (believe me, really negative 🙂 ) Still, tons of fun with each play and great replayability!

Battlestar Galactics by Fantasy Flight Games

The TV series tells the story of the old humans enemy, the Cylons, who resurfaced and obliterated the 12 colonies, while the crew of the aged Galactica tries to protect a small civilian fleet – the last of humanity – as they journey toward the fabled 13th colony, Earth. Great soap opera which you cannot stop watching!

As for the boardgame, Battlestar Galactica: The Board Game is an exciting game of mistrust, intrigue, and the struggle for survival. It puts players in the role of one of ten of their favorite characters from the show. Each playable character has their own abilities and weaknesses, and must all work together in order for humanity to have any hope of survival.

However (and that is the beauty of the game!), one or more players in every game secretly side with the Cylons. Players must attempt to expose the traitor while fuel shortages, food contamination, and political unrest threatens to tear the fleet apart.

One of our sessions in full swing

We played that game in various configurations, from 3 up to 5 players and always had tons of fun. Knowledge of TV Series is very helpful as it allows to immerse yourselves in the story. Highly recommended!

Game of Thrones by Fantasy Flight Games

Eight noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for millennia. Who does not know this story? Game of Thrones was probably one of the most popular and recognizable books and TV series of previous 10 years.

I had a chance to play the the second edition of A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Here, three to six players take on the roles of the great Houses of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, as they vie for control of the Iron Throne through the use of diplomacy and warfare. Will you take power through force, use honeyed words to coerce your way onto the throne, or rally the townsfolk to your side?

End of the full, 6-player game with marked (in color) controlled areas

Each round in the game is made up of three phases:

the Westeros Phase , which represents special events and day-to-day activities in Westeros.

, which represents special events and day-to-day activities in Westeros. the Planning Phase – perhaps the most important and my favorite one. Here you secretly assign orders to all of your units by placing one order token. This portion of the game emphasizes diplomacy and deduction. Can you trust the alliance that you made? Will you betray your ally and march upon him? This is most tense element – and definitely most liked by our group!

– perhaps the most important and my favorite one. Here you secretly assign orders to all of your units by placing one order token. This portion of the game emphasizes diplomacy and deduction. Can you trust the alliance that you made? Will you betray your ally and march upon him? This is most tense element – and definitely most liked by our group! During the Action Phase, the orders are resolved and battle is entered! When armies meet in combat, they secretly choose one of their House cards to add strength to the battle.

We spent many evening with this title – the full, 6-player version was probably the most enjoyable. All this secret planning, attacks, defenses, feints, broken promises – that what is making that game (and the book!) so great!

Summary

It is good to see that various media – like book, TV Series and Boardgames – can successfully interact – and do it in interesting and appealing way. Of course, there are examples where such translations were not performed correctly or with attention to detail. However, for sure the above three can be highly recommended!

