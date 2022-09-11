About game:

In Fields of Fire 2 you take command of a rifle company in the 5th Marines, the most decorated regiment in the US Marine Corps. You will be tested in three campaigns spanning World War II, Korea and Vietnam. You will battle ashore in the blazing heat of Peleliu in September 1944 to discover that the Japanese have changed their strategy and you are forced to dig them out of the coral ridges. Flares will reveal waves of Chinese pouring over the rugged mountains of the Chosin Reservoir, Korea, in sub zero weather in November 1950. You will also fight house to house in Hue City, Vietnam in February 1968.

Fields of Fire is a great solitaire game system that gives players the challenge of commanding a rifle company – on a pretty detailed, low level. The game is different from many tactical games in that it is uses no dice and is card based. By card-based I mean there are two decks used to play. The Terrain Deck is based on a specific region and is used to build a map for the various missions your company must perform. The Action Deck serves many purposes in controlling combat, command and control, various activity attempts. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading your forces to the victory in the field?